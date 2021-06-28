BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of BRF worth $31,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,836,000 after purchasing an additional 688,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 154,171 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,412,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 556,212 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $5.73 on Monday. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

