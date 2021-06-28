BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,163,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $31,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

