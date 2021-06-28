BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $31,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 424.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,860,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,294,000 after buying an additional 3,124,187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,772,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,480.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 511,765 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,208,000.

Shares of ILF opened at $31.83 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $32.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

