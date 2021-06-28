BlackRock Inc. Sells 100,125 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,125 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of PubMatic worth $29,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 92.30.
In other news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $83,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,098. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
