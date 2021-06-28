BlackRock Inc. Sells 100,125 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,125 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of PubMatic worth $29,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 92.30.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $83,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,098. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

