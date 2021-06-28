BlackRock Inc. Sells 105,377 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,377 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $30,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $404,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $53.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

