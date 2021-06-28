BlackRock Inc. Sells 172,804 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.42% of Blue Bird worth $30,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BLBD stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $747.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.35. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%. Analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

