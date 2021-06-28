Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,754 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

