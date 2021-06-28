Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Market Capitalization Hits $612,096.14 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $612,096.14 and approximately $41,896.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001572 BTC on major exchanges.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,274 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

