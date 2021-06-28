Blockpass Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $496,671.29 and approximately $16.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.00647536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00038604 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.