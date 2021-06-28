BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $174,049.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,202.51 or 0.99894897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00055370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,949 coins and its circulating supply is 905,161 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

