BOSAGORA (BOA) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.77 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $43.77 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOA is a coin. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

