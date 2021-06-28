Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $279,534.75 and $56,075.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.78 or 0.00658775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039205 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

