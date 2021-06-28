Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 15,349 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $56.13 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.