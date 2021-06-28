Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 5,677 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,357,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.09 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.