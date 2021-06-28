Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.75 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

