Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $154.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $154.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.42. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

