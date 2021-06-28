Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $5.23 Million Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Carter’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $105.49 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.49.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

