Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 3,453 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 932,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 43.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 25,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 136.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $109.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

