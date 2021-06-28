Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $189.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.68. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

