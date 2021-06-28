Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $7.67 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.0% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $904,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 136.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 300.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

