BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report sales of $651.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $654.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.32 million. BrightView reported sales of $608.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BV stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. BrightView has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BrightView by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.