Brokerages Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Accelerate Diagnostics also posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AXDX opened at $9.23 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $563.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

