Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.30 Million

Brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to post sales of $55.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.90 million and the lowest is $52.69 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $219.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.67 million to $227.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $207.89 million, with estimates ranging from $204.87 million to $210.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

ALRS opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 65,955 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

