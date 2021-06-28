Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.30 Million

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to post sales of $55.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.90 million and the lowest is $52.69 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $219.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.67 million to $227.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $207.89 million, with estimates ranging from $204.87 million to $210.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

ALRS opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 65,955 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.