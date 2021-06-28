Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after buying an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,974,000 after buying an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kemper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

