Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.14. Best Buy posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $113.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.