Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post sales of $56.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. Heska reported sales of $45.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $238.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.93 million to $241.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $264.83 million, with estimates ranging from $257.87 million to $271.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $224.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -264.04 and a beta of 1.68. Heska has a twelve month low of $81.98 and a twelve month high of $235.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.12.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 18.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth $424,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.