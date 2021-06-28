Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $133.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.20 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $548.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.60 million to $550.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $619.41 million, with estimates ranging from $615.76 million to $626.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

