Brokers Set Expectations for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $14.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $359.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $198.81 and a twelve month high of $383.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

