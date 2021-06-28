Brokers Set Expectations for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.56.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $256.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 23.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,342,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $5,735,000.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

