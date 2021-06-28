Brokers Set Expectations for Summit Materials, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

SUM opened at $35.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

