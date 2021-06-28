Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.60

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$64.60 and last traded at C$64.48, with a volume of 678996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.16.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM.A. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.76. The stock has a market cap of C$101.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

