Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,452 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.48% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPYU. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

