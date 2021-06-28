Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEP. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.