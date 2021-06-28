Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Cut to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRTHY. Mizuho downgraded Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

