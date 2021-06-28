BSCView (BSCV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34,500.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, BSCView has traded 92.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $1.58 million and $34,500.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00119864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00163099 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,706.65 or 1.00245079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002830 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

