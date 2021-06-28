Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BURBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.26. 21,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,873. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.35. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

