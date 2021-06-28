Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

