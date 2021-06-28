Burger Swap (BURGER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.34 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $48.17 million and $7.34 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00011221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.20 or 0.00645183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,784,246 coins and its circulating supply is 12,409,246 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

