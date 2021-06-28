Burst (BURST) One Day Volume Tops $20,216.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Burst has a total market cap of $46.91 million and $20,216.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

