C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,665 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $428.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,407. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $300.11 and a 52 week high of $428.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

