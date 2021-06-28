C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other C3.ai news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $5,143,607.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 480,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,492,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,549,558 shares of company stock worth $349,976,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,650,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $4,163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 251.3% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of -71.28.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

