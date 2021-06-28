CACHE Gold Market Cap Tops $3.56 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $57.18 or 0.00167006 BTC on exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $114,945.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

