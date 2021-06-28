Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Down 4.6%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $36.79. 432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 470,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 150,807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 164,228 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

