CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAIXY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

