CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Update

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the May 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CPMD traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,567. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. CannaPharmaRX has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

