Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNTMF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,391. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.35.
Cansortium Company Profile
