Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNTMF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,391. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

