Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Lipocine Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lipocine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lipocine’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

LPCN stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $132.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

