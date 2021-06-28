Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.62. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.21.

NYSE LLY opened at $230.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

