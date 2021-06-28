Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

CGEMY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $38.62 on Monday. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

