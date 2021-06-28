Capital One Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 450.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,327,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,148,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

